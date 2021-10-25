Teenager struck by school bus, sent to hospital after west Edmonton collision

A teenage girl was taken to hospital after being hit by a school bus Monday morning in west Edmonton, police said.
The crash happened on 100 Avenue, near 167 Street, around 7:50 a.m. The 14-year-old girl was walking south across the avenue in a marked crosswalk at the time, police said.
It was reported to police that the school bus was travelling north on 167 Street when it turned left onto 100 Avenue and struck the girl.
Paramedics treated and transported the teenager to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The one-way stretch of road was shut down to traffic at 170 Street while the major collision unit investigated.
As of just before 10 a.m., police said the investigation was still in the preliminary stages and no charges have been laid.
