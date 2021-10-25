Peterborough Public Health to provide accessible flu shots for children under two

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health is hosting a series of influenza immunization clinics exclusively for families with children under two years old who do not have a healthcare provider and can’t access the flu shot. Pharmacies do not vaccinate children under two years.

All clinics will take place at Peterborough Public Health on 185 King St. in downtown Peterborough. Appointments can be booked by calling 705-743-1000, ext. 507. Booking will open up approximately three weeks before each clinic date:

Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“While the flu shot is widely available for most residents through pharmacies and their healthcare provider, we recognize this isn’t the case for everyone and we’re pleased to offer these dedicated clinics to make flu vaccinations as accessible as possible,” said Patti Fitzgerald, the health unit’s manager of infectious diseases program.

“Getting the flu shot is the best way to prevent you and your loved ones from feeling ill. The flu season can be unpredictable, and it remains important to keep people feeling well and out of hospitals.”

For residents over the age of two, flu shots are widely available at many local pharmacies, physician offices, and clinics. To find a location nearest you visit the “Influenza Clinic” webpage on its website.

Millbrook clinic

All residents in Millbrook can attend an appointment-only clinic scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the community hall in the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre on 989 County Road 10.

Appointments are required due to COVD-19 precautions and must be booked in advance by calling 705-743-1000 ext. 507. No walk-in options will be made available.

