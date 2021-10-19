Menu

Health

Flu shots now available for high-risk Ontario residents before wider rollout in November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'Preparing for a bad flu season' Preparing for a bad flu season
WATCH ABOVE: Health experts say this year's flu season could be severe. Dr. Michael Curry, from UBC's Faculty of Emergency Medicine, shares some advice on how to reduce your risk of getting sick.

TORONTO — Health Minister Christine Elliott says most Ontarians can get their flu shots next month, but people at higher risk can get them now.

She announced Tuesday that the province has purchased 7.6 million flu vaccine doses for $89 million.

Long-term care residents and hospital patients have been able to get them since last month, and Elliott says flu shots are now available for people most at risk for complications.

READ MORE: Halifax pharmacist on why getting the flu shot is more important than ever

That includes seniors, children older than six months and younger than five, pregnant women, and people with underlying health conditions such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes.

Starting next month, all Ontarians can get a flu shot through doctor and nurse practitioner offices, pharmacies and health units.

The government says that flu vaccine uptake last season was close to 40 per cent, and in previous seasons it has been around 30 per cent.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
