One man injured in overnight shooting Sunday in Saint-Michel district

Montreal police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Saint-Michel district in northeast Montreal.
Gunshots were reported in the area of 16th Avenue and de Louvain Street East at around midnight Sunday, police said.
Police found a 25-year-old male suffering from upper-body injuries.
The victim, known to police, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital. A police spokesperson was unable to confirm his condition.
At least one shell casing was found at the scene and the canine unit was called in to help with the investigation.
Police will be checking local surveillance cameras and canvassing the area for witnesses.
There are no suspects at this time.
