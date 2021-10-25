Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One man injured in overnight shooting Sunday in Saint-Michel district

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 7:58 am
Police investigate an overnight shooting in Saint-Michel in northeast Montreal that left one man injured. Sunday, October 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Police investigate an overnight shooting in Saint-Michel in northeast Montreal that left one man injured. Sunday, October 25, 2021. TVA

Montreal police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Saint-Michel district in northeast Montreal.

Gunshots were reported in the area of 16th Avenue and de Louvain Street East at around midnight Sunday, police said.

Police found a 25-year-old male suffering from upper-body injuries.

Read more: Man in hospital after daylight shooting in Montreal North

The victim, known to police, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital. A police spokesperson was unable to confirm his condition.

At least one shell casing was found at the scene and the canine unit was called in to help with the investigation.

Police will be checking local surveillance cameras and canvassing the area for witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

There are no suspects at this time.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagGun tagGunshots tagGunfire tag16th Avenue tagLouvain Street East tagSaint-Michel district tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers