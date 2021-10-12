Man in hospital after daylight shooting in Montreal North

Police are investigating after a shooting in Montreal North Tuesday afternoon sent a 41-year-old man to hospital.
Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said multiple 911 calls came in at around 5:30 p.m. reporting gunshots heard in the vicinity of Dagenais Boulevard and Rolland Street.
Lévesque said a few minutes later, another 911 caller reported a gunshot victim at the intersection of de Charleroi Street and Lacordaire Boulevard.
When officers arrived at the scene they located a a 41-year-old man with upper body injuries.
He was rushed to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Lévesque said the victim is known to Montreal police and is not cooperating with the investigation.
With the help of a canine unit, one shell casing was recovered near the intersection of Villeneuve Street and Rolland Boulevard.
No arrests have been made.
A team of investigators has been dispatched to the scene.
