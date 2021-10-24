Saskatoon superhero ‘Kid Cap’ encouraging people to get vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s very own “superhero,” Morgan MacFarlane, is aiming to kick COVID-19 to the curb with her “V for Vaccination! V for Victory!” campaign.

Ten-year-old MacFarlane, also known as “Kid Cap,” got her nickname by dressing up as her favourite superhero, Captain America.

She says she and her family started the campaign because she wants people to stay safe.

“Kids my age can’t get vaccinated so we need to make sure the adults around us are,” said MacFarlane.

For the last month, Kid Cap and her family have been encouraging people to show their support by sharing a photo or video of themselves holding up their index and middle fingers in the shape of a V to represent both vaccination and victory.

Story continues below advertisement

They have reached out to many frontline workers and local celebrities to get their support for the cause.

Like her fav superhero, #CaptainAmerica, 10 yr old Morgan is fighting to defeat a scourge. For her (& us), it's COVID-19. She is encouraging people to show support for vaccination by holding up their index & middle fingers in shape of a V. #vforvaccination https://t.co/GQAlqTB78L pic.twitter.com/gOtypg11YM — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) October 18, 2021

“I was literally star-struck when I saw her. It’s so neat to see someone do something so creative and the fact that she’s so young and not even eligible herself is, it’s pretty cool,” said child psychologist Tamara Hinz.

The campaign is gaining some serious traction throughout Saskatoon and even across the country.

So much so, that she even received a letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

In it, he wrote about how remarkable it is for Morgan to be an encouraging voice for others.

“It just really goes to show how far her reach is,” said Hinz.

MacFarlane says she wants to be first in line to get her vaccine when she is eligible.

Her message to everyone is, “Get vaccinated and keep people safe!”