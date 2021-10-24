SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Saskatchewan reports 236 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 4:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Military deployed to Saskatchewan as pandemic support' Military deployed to Saskatchewan as pandemic support
The Canadian Armed Forces has been deployed to Saskatchewan to help front-line workers battle a relentless fourth wave. Abigail Bimman explains what other help could be on the way, and the unprecedented measures the provincial government is considering implementing.

Saskatchewan officials reported 236 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 274 or 22.8 per 100,000 people.

Read more: Sask. NDP, doctors say COVID-19 military aid could have come sooner, call for restrictions

The new cases are located in the following zones:

  • Far North West (9)
  • Far North East (7)
  • North West (19)
  • North Central (21)
  • North East (3)
  • Saskatoon (53)
  • Central West (2)
  • Central East (39)
  • Regina (38)
  • South West (2)
  • South Central (6)
  • South East (30)

There are a total of 2,963 active cases in Saskatchewan.

In hospital, there are 285 patients with COVID-19, including 74 receiving intensive care.

Of those 285 patients, 203 or 71.2 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

Read more: B.C. lifting COVID-19 capacity limits on gatherings for much of province

A total of eight patients have been transferred to Ontario hospitals as of Sunday.

Health-care workers administered 3,854 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Canadian military to provide COVID-19 support in Saskatchewan' Canadian military to provide COVID-19 support in Saskatchewan
