Saskatchewan reports 236 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Saskatchewan officials reported 236 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 274 or 22.8 per 100,000 people.
The new cases are located in the following zones:
- Far North West (9)
- Far North East (7)
- North West (19)
- North Central (21)
- North East (3)
- Saskatoon (53)
- Central West (2)
- Central East (39)
- Regina (38)
- South West (2)
- South Central (6)
- South East (30)
There are a total of 2,963 active cases in Saskatchewan.
In hospital, there are 285 patients with COVID-19, including 74 receiving intensive care.
Of those 285 patients, 203 or 71.2 per cent are not fully vaccinated.
A total of eight patients have been transferred to Ontario hospitals as of Sunday.
Health-care workers administered 3,854 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Saturday.
