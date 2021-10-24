Saskatchewan reports 236 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan officials reported 236 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 274 or 22.8 per 100,000 people.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

Far North West (9)

Far North East (7)

North West (19)

North Central (21)

North East (3)

Saskatoon (53)

Central West (2)

Central East (39)

Regina (38)

South West (2)

South Central (6)

South East (30)

There are a total of 2,963 active cases in Saskatchewan.

In hospital, there are 285 patients with COVID-19, including 74 receiving intensive care.

Of those 285 patients, 203 or 71.2 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

A total of eight patients have been transferred to Ontario hospitals as of Sunday.

Health-care workers administered 3,854 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Saturday.