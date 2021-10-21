Menu

Canadian Medical Association
October 21 2021 8:39pm
02:02

Frustration mounts among Saskatchewan health-care workers as ICU transfers continue

WATCH: The Canadian Medical Association and SEIU-West called for stricter COVID-19 health measures Thursday, as the province announced three more ICU patient transfers to Ontario.

