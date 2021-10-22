SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan officials report record-breaking 12 deaths

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 4:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Frustration mounts among Saskatchewan health-care workers as ICU transfers continue' Frustration mounts among Saskatchewan health-care workers as ICU transfers continue
WATCH: The Canadian Medical Association and SEIU-West called for stricter COVID-19 health measures Thursday, as the province announced three more ICU patient transfers to Ontario.

Saskatchewan set a new record on Friday for reported COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

Read more: Saskatchewan planning to send 2 to 4 ICU patients daily to Ontario starting next week

A total of 12 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province reported. The record was previously set on Dec. 12, 2020, when 11 deaths were reported. That number was matched on Oct. 13, 2021.

Friday’s update brings the provincial death toll up to 812.

Officials also reported 300 new cases on Friday, with Saskatoon reporting 78 new cases. Regina reported 38 new infections.

The seven day average of daily new cases is 312 or 25.9 per 100,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

There are 308 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Saskatchewan, including 80 patients receiving intensive care.

Of the 308 COVID-19 patients, 226 or 73.4 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

So far, six COVID-19 patients have been transferred to hospitals in Ontario. Three more patients are expected to be transferred between Friday and Sunday.

The provincial emergency operations centre confirmed on Friday that starting next week, “roughly” two to four patients are expected to be transferred daily.

Read more: Scientists urge U.K. government to ensure rapid return of COVID-19 restrictions

An additional 4,216 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered since the province’s last update on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'New COVID-19 modelling suggests Saskatchewan’s ICU crisis could worsen' New COVID-19 modelling suggests Saskatchewan’s ICU crisis could worsen
Advertisement
