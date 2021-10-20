Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
October 20 2021 8:16pm
Saskatchewan medical health officer releases COVID-19 modelling

WATCH: Dr. Saqib Shahab presenting COVID-19 case modelling on Wednesday that shows the province may not return to normal until early 2022.

