Global News at 6 Regina October 20 2021 8:16pm 01:40 Saskatchewan medical health officer releases COVID-19 modelling WATCH: Dr. Saqib Shahab presenting COVID-19 case modelling on Wednesday that shows the province may not return to normal until early 2022. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285430/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285430/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?