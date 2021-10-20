COVID-19: Top Saskatchewan doctor breaks down while presenting modelling

Send this page to someone via email

During a technical briefing regarding COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab got emotional while presenting case modelling.

The modelling projects if the current strain COVID-19 is “the worst of it”, decreases and only takes three months to bring down, around 20,000 procedures will be cancelled and things will not return to “normal” until early 2022.

Shahab was in the middle of speaking about how individuals can take action despite public health orders telling them to do so when he started to cry.

Read more: Saskatchewan sending 6 intensive care patients to Ontario as ICU challenges continue

“I think in the past, there’s mention that Dr. Shahab just pleads to the public and he doesn’t direct an order. I have no shame in pleading to the public that we’ve gone so far and we just have to pull along for the next few weeks or months. It’s distressing to see what is happening in our ICUs and hospitals,” Shahab said, fighting back tears.

Story continues below advertisement

3:19 Top Saskatchewan doctor breaks down while presenting modelling Top Saskatchewan doctor breaks down while presenting modelling

When it was their turn to ask a follow-up question, a reporter instead asked if the doctor was OK.

A brief pause followed the reporter’s question.

“All the evidence is out there and it is very disturbing to see unvaccinated, young (and) healthy people winding up in ICU and dying.”

Shahab added that he is only watching this from a distance but when talking about health-care worker burnout, he said it is frustrating to see young lives being lost to a disease that can be prevented by vaccines.

“How can we accept this in a country that has had vaccines available for everyone since July?” Shahab said.

“Apologies if I’m being a bit unprofessional.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan Medical Association encourages doctors to reach out for mental health help

Modelling presented by Shahab shows COVID-19 ICU levels in Saskatchewan have reached an unsustainable level for the health-care system.

Without public health measures, modelling projects it could take more than four months to get back to sustainable levels in the ICU. The number of ICU patients is also projected to increase without further public health orders.

Currently, there are no gathering limits in place in Saskatchewan. A mask mandate is in place for public indoor buildings.

Shahab would not confirm if he has recommended the government put additional public health guidelines in place. He said it was up to the government to release that information.

Regardless of public health orders, Shahab recommended individuals reduce close contacts. He also said people should stay home even if they have mild symptoms and get tested.

In a statement to Global News, the Health Ministry said they have nothing further to add about whether or not Shahab has recommended further public health measures.

On Tuesday, Shahab confirmed he was named in an alleged email threat that was reported to the Regina Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was also alleged to have been named in the email.

RPS has since charged 38-year-old Tobechi Okwuonu with two counts of uttering threats.

More to come…

— with files from Thomas Piller

2:07 Saskatoon explores imposing its own COVID-19 restrictions Saskatoon explores imposing its own COVID-19 restrictions