Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan death toll reaches 800, 355 new cases reported

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan medical health officer releases COVID-19 modelling' Saskatchewan medical health officer releases COVID-19 modelling
WATCH: Dr. Saqib Shahab presented COVID-19 case modelling on Wednesday that shows the province may not return to normal until early 2022.

Saskatchewan set a grim milestone on Thursday after two more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 died, bringing the death toll up to 800.

Read more: Saskatchewan COVID-19 testing numbers drop with ICUs overcrowded

One death was reported in the north central zone and the other death was reported in the central west zone.

There are 322 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 76 receiving intensive care.

So far, six ICU patients from Saskatchewan have been transferred to Ontario hospitals. Patients who are receiving care out of province are not included in Saskatchewan’s daily counts.

On Thursday afternoon, the Saskatchewan government confirmed three more patients would be transferred to Ontario between Friday and Sunday.

Read more: Top Saskatchewan doctor breaks down while presenting modelling

Officials also added 355 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Saskatoon reported 89 new cases and Regina reported 38.

There are 3,104 active cases across the province, and there were an additional 423 recoveries reported Thursday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 313, or 26 per 100,000 people.

Read more: Trudeau unveils Canada’s international proof-of-vaccination for COVID-19

A total of 3,839 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the province’s last update on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan COVID-19 testing numbers drop with ICUs overcrowded' Saskatchewan COVID-19 testing numbers drop with ICUs overcrowded
