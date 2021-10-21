COVID-19: Saskatchewan death toll reaches 800, 355 new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan set a grim milestone on Thursday after two more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 died, bringing the death toll up to 800.

One death was reported in the north central zone and the other death was reported in the central west zone.

There are 322 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 76 receiving intensive care.

So far, six ICU patients from Saskatchewan have been transferred to Ontario hospitals. Patients who are receiving care out of province are not included in Saskatchewan’s daily counts.

On Thursday afternoon, the Saskatchewan government confirmed three more patients would be transferred to Ontario between Friday and Sunday.

Officials also added 355 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Saskatoon reported 89 new cases and Regina reported 38.

There are 3,104 active cases across the province, and there were an additional 423 recoveries reported Thursday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 313, or 26 per 100,000 people.

A total of 3,839 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the province’s last update on Wednesday.