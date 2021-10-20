Coronavirus October 20 2021 5:59pm 03:18 Top Saskatchewan doctor breaks down while presenting modelling Dr. Saqib Shahab was in the middle of speaking about how individuals can take action despite public health orders telling them to do so when he started to become audibly upset. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8284940/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8284940/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?