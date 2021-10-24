Two dead, one arrested: RCMP investigate Crofton, B.C. double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island are investigating a double homicide in the community of Crofton, B.C.

Officers with the North Cowichan-Duncan detachment were called to reports of a “suspicious circumstance” at a home on Crofton Road near MacDonald Road early Saturday morning.

Responding officers found two people dead at the home and a man was arrested at the scene.

Mounties say the man was taken to the RCMP detachment and remains in custody.

Police described the killings as an isolated incident and said there was no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact RCMP at 250-748-5522.

