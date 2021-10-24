Menu

Crime

Two dead, one arrested: RCMP investigate Crofton, B.C. double homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 2:20 pm
RCMP have arrested one man and are investigating a double homicide in the Vancouver Island community of Crofton. View image in full screen
RCMP have arrested one man and are investigating a double homicide in the Vancouver Island community of Crofton. Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

RCMP on Vancouver Island are investigating a double homicide in the community of Crofton, B.C.

Officers with the North Cowichan-Duncan detachment were called to reports of a “suspicious circumstance” at a home on Crofton Road near MacDonald Road early Saturday morning.

Responding officers found two people dead at the home and a man was arrested at the scene.

Read more: One man dead after Friday night shooting on Vancouver Island

Mounties say the man was taken to the RCMP detachment and remains in custody.

Police described the killings as an isolated incident and said there was no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators dealing with shooting in Surrey' Homicide investigators dealing with shooting in Surrey
Homicide investigators dealing with shooting in Surrey – Oct 6, 2021
