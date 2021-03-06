One man dead after Friday night shooting on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

A major thoroughfare on southern Vancouver Island remained closed Saturday morning, as RCMP investigated a fatal shooting on Friday night.

RCMP say they were called to the 4600 block of Kangaroo Road in Metchosin, just after 9 p.m., with reports of a 37-year-old man having been shot.

Police, including an Emergency Response Team Unit and a dog team, responded and found the victim dead at the scene. Mounties say he was known to police, and that the shooting appears targeted.

An image captured by a highway traffic camera, just before 10 p.m., showed an active police deployment at the intersection of the highway and Kangaroo Road.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has since taken conduct of the investigation.

Police have not arrested a suspect.

The intersection of Highway 14 and Kangaroo Road remained closed Saturday morning, with DriveBC listing Highway 14 being closed in both directions between Impala Road and Humpback Road due to a “vehicle incident.”

Drivers are asked to use Happy Valley Road and East Sooke Road as a detour.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who was in the area between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., on Friday is asked to contact RCMP.