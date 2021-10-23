Unionized LifeLabs B.C. workers begin overtime ban, work-to-rule

Send this page to someone via email

Unionized workers at LifeLabs B.C. operations kicked off job action Saturday, after entering a legal strike position Friday night.

Workers were set to rally outside the company’s Burnaby Reference Lab, before implementing an overtime ban and a work-to-rule campaign.

Speaking on Global News Morning Saturday, BC General Employees Union president Stephanie Smith said wages and benefits were the key sticking points, with LifeLabs’ estimated 1,550 B.C. workers being paid between 4.5 and 13.5 per cent less than their counterparts in the public system.

“And of course during COVID they have been worked to the bone,” she said.

“They’re looking for a collective agreement that recognizes their vital contribution to the services British Columbians rely on.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:18 Privacy Commissioners: LifeLabs failed to protect customer data Privacy Commissioners: LifeLabs failed to protect customer data – Jun 26, 2020

Contract negotiations have been underway since the spring, and Smith said the union voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate in July. The strike notice came after 30 days at the bargaining table and eight days of mediation, according to the union.

In a Friday statement, LifeLabs said it was prepared to resume negotiations over the weekend and remained committed to reaching a deal.

The company added that it has been designated an essential service by the BC Labour Relations Board, and will remain operational throughout the job action.

“We have worked with the BCGEU to put a plan in place for the essential service levels that we will maintain in order to provide vital outpatient laboratory testing for our patients,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking Wednesday, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the job action would have a limited effect on COVID-19 testing, which is “principally” done in provincial labs.

“We’re doing our own testing program on COVID-19, and that will remain unchanged,” he said. “We’re confident we’re going to be able to provide care.”

Smith said if the two sides didn’t reach a deal in the short term, the union could begin escalating job action by Nov. 1, which could include picket lines at “selected sites.”