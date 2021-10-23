Winnipeg composting pilot diverts 440K kg of food waste from landfill after 1 year

Send this page to someone via email

Instead of rotting in the landfill, some 440,000 kilograms of food waste is instead being turned into high-quality compost, thanks to a Winnipeg composting pilot program.

The City provided an update to its residential food waste collection pilot project this week, roughly one year after it started.

The City said the diverted food waste represents a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to a vehicle driving 412,550 kilometers. That’s the same as driving across Canada 48 times.

More than 4,000 homes spanning six neighbourhoods are taking part in the program, which, if successful, could become a regular city-wide service akin to garbage and recycling collection.

The City previously said it chose the Daniel McIntyre, Inkster Gardens, Linden Woods, Mission Gardens and St. George neighbourhoods for the pilot as a way to represent a diversity of Winnipeggers and types of homes.

Story continues below advertisement

When the two-year pilot wraps up, city councillors will vote on whether or not to expand it to the rest of the city, based on how well things worked and participants’ feedback.

The City is sending out surveys regularly to gauge what people think and identify ways to improve.

It said the most recent results from March 2021, were overwhelmingly positive.

Nine in ten survey respondents viewed the program as excellent or good, and a whopping 99 per cent supported a city-wide program.

The City is aiming to eventually have 50 per cent of all food waste diverted from the landfill. It’s current rate is around 30 per cent.

1:38 Composting in Winnipeg Composting in Winnipeg – Apr 23, 2021