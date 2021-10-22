Down to the wire in the Montreal mayoral race

Send this page to someone via email

Candidates running for Montreal’s top job amid Quebec’s municipal elections are pushing hard to win the support of the undecided voters.

The two front-runners are trying to bill themselves as people with experience and vision, while a third candidate is campaigning as an outsider who could make a difference if elected.

Incumbent mayor Valérie Plante is running on her four-year record and her plans for the future.

“We’re the only party that has shown a clear vision,” she said at a Thursday press conference.

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre is running on his experience and leadership.

“Our experience, our expertise our assurance is key for the next step,” Coderre said at a Friday press conference. “We need to prove what is the difference between having the true leadership to make things happen instead of having always somebody who is blaming the others.”

Balarama Holness is hoping to bring fresh ideas.

The three candidates seeking Montreal’s top political job are making sweeping proposals aimed at improving the quality of life for millions.

There are a lot of similarities in their messages to improve mass transit, fight climate change and increase affordable housing, but the differences are in the details of their platforms.

On property taxes, Plante wants to cap any residential increase to the rate of inflation. Coderre is calling for an increased limit of two per cent. Holness’s party is committed to eliminating the “welcome tax” to new home buyers.

On public transit, the incumbent mayor wants to deploy 300 new buses and purchase 100 per cent electric buses by 2025. Coderre is calling for free WiFi on the entire STM network. Holness wants to implement free public transit to everyone under the age of 25.

The mayor who is elected will also need to win a majority of council seats if he or she wants to push through their agenda unabated.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 7.