Coyote bites child in head during attack near Toronto, retreats to woods

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A young child was bitten in the head by a coyote, which is still in the wild somewhere near Toronto, police say.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night, York Regional Police were called to Bruce Boyd Parkette in Markham when a child was attacked by the animal.

Police said the child was between five and six years old and was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being bitten in the head.

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“Officers tried to track the animal but lost it when it retreated into the woods,” York Regional Police said.

The City of Markham said there have now been several incidents involving coyotes, with encounters reported in the following places:

Bruce Boyd Parkette

Russell Carter Tefft Park

Laurie Park

Jeffreys Pond

Ross Brown Park

Nordlingen Park

Berczy Park

Helsey Trail

Officials said the incidents were concentrated in the area of McCowan Road and 16th Avenue.

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“Residents, pedestrians, and pet owners are asked to exercise caution,” police wrote on social media. “If you are in the area, remain alert, keep a safe distance from any wildlife, and do not approach or attempt to feed a coyote.”