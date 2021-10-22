Menu

Crime

Vancouver police seek woman seen throwing hot coffee at Tim Hortons employee in video

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police looking for woman who threw hot coffee on Tim Hortons employee' Vancouver police looking for woman who threw hot coffee on Tim Hortons employee
Vancouver Police are appealing for witnesses after a staff member of a Downtown Eastside Tim Hortons coffee shop was assaulted earlier this week. The woman was caught on surveillance camera throwing the hot coffee on the employee before leaving the restaurant.

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who threw hot coffee in the face of an employee at a Tim Hortons on the edge of the Downtown Eastside.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Tim Hortons at Pender and Abbott streets.

Read more: Suspect arrested after SkyTrain video showed woman pushed to platform, hit with coffee

Police have released security video, which shows a female worker handing the suspect a cup of coffee. The suspect can be seen removing the lid, then throwing the content of the cup at the employee.

Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to contact Vancouver police. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to contact Vancouver police. Vancouver police

The suspect left before police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

“This employee was just trying to do her job,” VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

“It’s appalling that she was subjected to this type of abuse and it’s extremely fortunate that she was not seriously injured.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, with a medium build and black and green shoulder-length hair.

Read more: Two charged with mischief in alleged racist incident at Richmond, B.C. café

At the time of the incident, she was dressed in a black T-shirt with a black jacket on top, black jeans and black boots. She was also wearing a black face mask and carrying a camouflage backpack.

Police said the case is also being reviewed by the VPD’s hate crimes unit to determine if elements of “hate, prejudice or bias” were factors.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

