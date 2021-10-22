‘The cheese slipped off the cracker’: Doug Ford slams Randy Hillier, recent controversy

Premier Doug Ford had some strong words for Independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier Friday after the latter posted images of deceased people to social media falsely claiming they died of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The cheese slipped off the cracker with this guy. He’s gone rogue. The guy’s lost his mind in my opinion,” Ford said as part of a COVID-19 media briefing.

Earlier this week, Global News spoke to friends and family of two women whose images were used in recent posts published across Hillier’s various social streams claiming they died from adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The posts show 11 people and their alleged causes of death or serious illness, with the following caption:

“Each person here lost their lives or is suffering from a permanent adverse reaction shortly after receiving their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Were these perfectly healthy and active individuals harmed by a drug they were told was completely safe and would protect them from a disease they are at no serious risk from?”

Those who spoke to Global News denied Hillier’s claims and said their loved ones died from conditions completely unrelated to the vaccine.

They say Hillier posted their loved ones images without their permission and with fabricated information, and that they were ignored and even blocked on social media when they complained to the Ontario MPP.

Rather than apologizing to the families of those who recently died, Hillier called on the OPP to investigate the deaths.

On Friday, Ford called the behaviour “disgusting.”

“I think is appalling, an elected official would do that with someone who was passed away for another reason,” Ford said.

The premier went on to note that Hillier’s riding, which falls mostly under the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, has the highest vaccination rate of anywhere in Ontario.

“They don’t believe in him either,” Ford said.

Global News has reached out to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to see if they would be taking action against the rural Ontario MPP for his recent posts, but has yet to receive any response.

Hillier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.