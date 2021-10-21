Menu

Health

COVID-19: Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region leads province in vaccination rates

By Megan King Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region leads the province in vaccination rates' COVID-19: Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region leads the province in vaccination rates
WATCH: The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark district continues to lead the province in overall vaccination rates.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark district continues to lead the province in overall COVID-19 vaccination rates, and the LGL Health Unit says the community is to thank for this achievement.

“In Lanark, Leeds and Grenville, currently 97.4 per cent have had a first dose, of people aged 12-plus, and 93.5 per cent have received their second dose,” said Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Dr. Paula Stewart.

Currently, 77% of Ontarians have received their first dose and 73.4% have received both doses province-wide.

Read more: Dr. Piotr Oglaza reflects on first week as KFL&A’s new medical officer of health

Stewart says the achievement couldn’t have been possible without supportive local partners like the YMCA, which has been offering vaccine clinics and free three-month memberships to people who get their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

“What the pandemic has really shone a light on is, for us to be successful, for communities to be successful, it takes collaboration,” says YMCA of Eastern Ontario CEO Rob Adams. “So it takes a lot of community partners to maybe recognize that there’s an issue and come together with the solution. And I think that’s really what has driven this home.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada reaches deal with Pfizer for pediatric vaccines' COVID-19: Canada reaches deal with Pfizer for pediatric vaccines
COVID-19: Canada reaches deal with Pfizer for pediatric vaccines

The health unit also wanted to highlight the work of the Brockville Public Library, which continues to support COVID response through laminating vaccination cards, free of charge.

“I’m really proud of how the community of Brockville and the area of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville have really come together over the pandemic,” says Brockville Library CEO Emily Farrell. “There are many different ways that we all have been doing our part to help keep the community safe and support each other. And I’m really proud of that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart says that the health unit will continue to encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated, and believes in the possibility of a 100 per cent vaccinated region.

Read more: Family, friends slam Hillier for falsely linking deaths of loved ones to COVID-19 vaccine

“That’s thanks to our community,” says Stewart. “That’s thanks to every single person who’s come forward with the vaccine, who’s spoken to a neighbour, who helped out with the vaccine clinics. And that’s what I’m really proud of.

The MOH’s next objective is to encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated. She wants expecting mothers to know that the vaccine can help protect both baby and mother.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagHealth tagVaccination tagBrockville tagLeeds tagLanark taggrenville tagLGL health unit tag

