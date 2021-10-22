Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Guelph’s south end

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 28-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s south end on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Edinburgh Road and Carrington Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian was hit.

Police said the man was crossing Edinburgh Road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The victim was later pronounced dead at Guelph General Hospital. He has not been identified by police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Guelph woman, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. She was not hurt in the collision, police said.

There is no pedestrian crosswalk at this intersection and there is no stop sign for vehicles on Edinburgh Road.

Weather also did not appear to be a factor in the collision, a police spokesperson said.

The service added that investigators have gathered evidence, including security camera video from a nearby house, but they are looking to speak with other drivers who were in the area at the same of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7478.

