Pharmacy in Cambridge suffers second attack of suspected anti-vax vandalism

A pharmacy in Cambridge appears to have been vandalized by an anti-vaxxer for a second time.

Waterloo Regional Police say the latest incident occurred sometime overnight between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 when a rock was again thrown through a front window of the Cambridge Medical Pharmacy.

The pharmacy posted security footage of the incident on its website which shows a person on a bicycle pulling a trailer throwing something at the building as they ride past.

“Same things has happened again yesterday October 19th and have broken the same window,” the Facebook post notes.

“Pharmacy only offers vaccine to patients looking for it. Please come to pharmacy and discuss with pharmacy staff if you want to know more about vaccines.”

Police say they are investigating whether the incident is connected with others that occurred sometime overnight between Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.

In addition to the pharmacy, someone also threw rocks through the window of the Zaz Bistro that night. Both businesses would later post images of the rocks on Facebook. The rocks showed anti-vax messaging.

View image in full screen Rocks with antivax messages were thrown through windows of two businesses in Cambridge. Facebook

On both nights, a person of interest is seen rising a bicycle, according to police.

Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry denounced the vandalism on Twitter, saying, “Many have struggled through the pandemic. Let’s remember to be kind, support local & stand up to hate.”

Last week, we saw 2 businesses vandalized. Again, this week Cambridge Medical Pharmacy was targeted by those who have opinions on vaccines. #Cbridge, this hate has no place here. Many have struggled through the pandemic. Let’s remember to be kind, support local & stand up to hate pic.twitter.com/uiksmjiMwN — Kathryn McGarry (@Kathryn_McGarry) October 21, 2021