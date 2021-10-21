Warning issued after black bear knocks angler over near Tofino

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. conservation officers are warning people to stay away from a creek in the Tofino area, after a man was recently knocked over by a black bear.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the man was fishing in Kootowis Creek near the intersection of Alaska Pines Road and Kennedy River Road around 2 p.m. on Friday, when the bear came up to him from behind.

“The bear made contact with the man, who was able to scare the animal away,” the service said.

“Although the bear knocked the man over, he was not injured.”

Conservation officers were deployed to the scene to investigate, and were posting warning signs and monitoring the area.

The service is reminding anyone in the backcountry to take precautions and be prepared for wildlife encounters.

