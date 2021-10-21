Menu

Environment

Warning issued after black bear knocks angler over near Tofino

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 10:41 pm
People are being urged to avoid the Kootowis Creek area near Tofino after a man had a close encounter with a black bear last week. View image in full screen
People are being urged to avoid the Kootowis Creek area near Tofino after a man had a close encounter with a black bear last week. Global News file

B.C. conservation officers are warning people to stay away from a creek in the Tofino area, after a man was recently knocked over by a black bear.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the man was fishing in Kootowis Creek near the intersection of Alaska Pines Road and Kennedy River Road around 2 p.m. on Friday, when the bear came up to him from behind.

Read more: How to prepare before encountering a bear

“The bear made contact with the man, who was able to scare the animal away,” the service said.

“Although the bear knocked the man over, he was not injured.”

Conservation officers were deployed to the scene to investigate, and were posting warning signs and monitoring the area.

The service is reminding anyone in the backcountry to take precautions and be prepared for wildlife encounters.

You can find tips on bear safety here.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildlife society says to many black bears are being killed' B.C. wildlife society says to many black bears are being killed
B.C. wildlife society says to many black bears are being killed – Sep 23, 2021
