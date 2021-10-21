RCMP seek tips in connection with Tuesday evening 100 Mile House homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the B.C. Interior are appealing for tips in a homicide in 100 Mile House earlier this week.

B.C. RCMP said officers were called to an industrial area of the community Tuesday evening to reports of what sounded like gunshots.

Police arrived to find a person who had been fatally injured.

Mounties have not provided any details about the victim, save that evidence at the scene indicates their death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.

