Crime

RCMP seek tips in connection with Tuesday evening 100 Mile House homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 8:32 pm
Police are investigating a homicide in an industrial area of 100 Mile House on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a homicide in an industrial area of 100 Mile House on Tuesday. Global News

Police in the B.C. Interior are appealing for tips in a homicide in 100 Mile House earlier this week.

B.C. RCMP said officers were called to an industrial area of the community Tuesday evening to reports of what sounded like gunshots.

Read more: RCMP in B.C. search for missing 100 Mile House woman

Police arrived to find a person who had been fatally injured.

Mounties have not provided any details about the victim, save that evidence at the scene indicates their death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.

Click to play video: 'Explore Our BC: 100 Mile House' Explore Our BC: 100 Mile House
Explore Our BC: 100 Mile House – Mar 13, 2019
