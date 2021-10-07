RCMP in B.C. search for missing 100 Mile House woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in 100 Mile House, B.C., continue to search for a missing woman who has family in the Fraser Valley.

Samantha Amanda Dempster has not been seen in several days. RCMP received a report of a missing person on Oct. 4 and no one has had confirmed contact with Dempster since Sept. 28.

Dempster is originally from Chilliwack and has family there.

Police describe her as Caucasian and five-foot-one with a slender build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Dempster is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.