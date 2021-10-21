Menu

Environment

B.C. whale-watching guide fined $10K for approaching killer whales

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 5:31 pm
A whale-watching guide in Campbell River, B.C., has been fined $10,000 for knowingly knowingly approaching threatened killer whales. View image in full screen
A whale-watching guide in Campbell River, B.C., has been fined $10,000 for knowingly knowingly approaching threatened killer whales. DFO

A whale-watching guide in Campbell River, B.C., has been fined $10,000 for knowingly approaching killer whales, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said Thursday.

Last month, Nicklaus Templeman, owner and operator of Campbell River Whale and Bear Excursions, was found guilty of violations under the Species At Risk and Federal Fisheries acts related to an incident that took place in May 2019.

Feds introduce new measures to save endangered orcas – Dec 20, 2018

Templeman was ordered to pay a fine of $5,000 for each violation.

DFO said Templeman was spotted illegally approaching a killer whale within 35 metres near Willow Point.

“Mr. Templeman acknowledged over the VHF radio that he was aware of the presence of the whale pod. However, he continued to travel in their direction and positioned his vessel in a way to ensure that the whales would have to pass him in close proximity,” DFO said in a statement.

Other whale-watching guides reported the incident and a conservation and protection fishery officer investigated.

“There were six to seven commercial whale-watching vessels in the area who subsequently provided witness statements, as did several of the tourists who were on board. These witnesses also provided significant amounts of photos and video statements,” DFO said.

