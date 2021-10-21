COVID-19: Active cases in Peterborough area hold steady at 18 with 1 new case, 1 resolved

Send this page to someone via email

For the second consecutive day, Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19, according to data released Thursday afternoon.

From its COVID tracker update issued around 4:10 p.m., the regional health unit again reported 18 active cases, unchanged from Wednesday’s update.

Other data from the health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — on Thursday:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,889 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Variant of concern cases: 1,108 — five more since Wednesday's update. The first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19 and the first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases: 1,848 — one more since Wednesday (1,847). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

Close contacts: 162 – up from 132 reported on Wednesday and 123 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon (most recent data). Since the pandemic's beginning, there have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic began, making up approximately five per cent of all cases; 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of cases.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 333 cases associated with 56 outbreaks since the pandemic's beginnings.

Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.8 per cent of all cases (1,431) in the health unit's jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.9 per cent (375 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (nine cases) have yet to be determined.

Testing: More than 62,350 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Wednesday's update.

Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, three charges have been laid against one business under the Reopening Ontario Act.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 10:17 a.m. Thursday again reported two active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough: One case, unchanged since Wednesday. School remains open.

Norwood District Intermediate School in Norwood: One case, unchanged since Wednesday. School remains open

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board again reported four active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff).

St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: Two cases, unchanged since Wednesday. School remains open.

St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood: Two cases., unchanged since Wednesday. An outbreak, declared Oct. 8, was lifted on Sunday. Three cases have been resolved. School remains open.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Thursday afternoon. It says 93 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and four per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination rate

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses, including clinics this week at the Healthy Planet Arena (911) Monaghan Road in Peterborough:

Friday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other clinics:

Thursday, Oct. 21, Ennismore Arena (553 Ennis Rd.) in Ennismore: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.