COVID-19: 82% of eligible Peterborough residents fully vaccinated, new cases at 2 city schools

Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 and an increase in all categories for vaccination rates, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

From its COVID tracker update issued around 4:10 p.m., the regional health unit reported 18 active cases, up from 17 reported on Tuesday.

Other data from the health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — on Wednesday:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,888 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,888 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases: 1,103 — unchanged since Tuesday. The first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19 and the first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

1,103 — unchanged since Tuesday. The first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19 and the first variant case was reported on Feb. 23. Resolved cases: 1,847 — unchanged since Tuesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

1,847 — unchanged since Tuesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 132 – up from 123 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

132 – up from 123 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon. Since the pandemic’s beginning, there have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon. Since the pandemic’s beginning, there have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic began, making up approximately five per cent of all cases; 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic began, making up approximately five per cent of all cases; 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of cases. Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 333 cases associated with 56 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings.

None active. The health unit has dealt with 333 cases associated with 56 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10.

23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10. COVID-19 exposure: 75.8 per cent of all cases (1,431) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.8 per cent (374 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (nine cases) have yet to be determined.

75.8 per cent of all cases (1,431) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.8 per cent (374 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (nine cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 62,300 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Tuesday’s update.

More than 62,300 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Tuesday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, three charges have been laid against one business under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Vaccination rate

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

86.1 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 85.5 per cent on Oct. 13)

82.3 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 81.5 per cent on Oct.13)

Adults (ages 18 and up):

86.2 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 85.9 per cent on Oct. 13)

82.6 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 81.9 per cent on Oct. 13)

Youth (ages 12-17):

85.3 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 84.8 per cent on Oct. 13)

78 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 75.8 per cent on Oct. 13).

To date, the health unit reports that 228,380 doses of vaccine have been administered locally — an additional 1,529 since the Oct. 13 update.

Of that total, 113,224 eligible residents have received a first dose (396 more residents); 108,083 have received a first and second dose (an additional 1,108 since Oct. 13).

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, reported two active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough — a new case. School remains open.

in Peterborough — a new case. School remains open. Norwood District Intermediate School in Norwood: One case, school remains open

A case at Lakefield District Public School is reported resolved.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported four active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff).

St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: Two new cases. School remains open.

in Peterborough: Two new cases. School remains open. St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood: Two active cases. Outbreak, declared Oct. 8, lifted on Sunday. Three cases have been resolved. School remains open.

A case at Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough was reported resolved on Wednesday.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Wednesday afternoon — a case at the Peterborough campus is resolved. The university also reported 93 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated. Another four per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses, including clinics this week at the Healthy Planet Arena (911) Monaghan Road in Peterborough:

Friday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other clinics:

Thursday, Oct. 21:

Ennismore Arena (553 Ennis Rd.) in Ennismore: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.