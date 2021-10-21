Menu

Crime

2 people facing charges for attempted armed car robbery in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 12:14 pm
Police say a couple from Toronto have been charged after an attempted car robbery in Niagara Falls involving a woman falling in front of a Chevy. View image in full screen
Police say a couple from Toronto have been charged after an attempted car robbery in Niagara Falls involving a woman falling in front of a Chevy. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people from Toronto are facing charges after a driver was distracted in Niagara Falls in an attempt to steal his car.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they initially responded to a report about a fight around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Stanley Avenue and Robinson Street.

Not long after, officers discovered that the incident was an attempted armed robbery in which a woman fell into the roadway in front of the Chevy Malibu in an alleged attempt to divert the driver.

“When the driver got out of their car to help the fallen person, an unknown man appeared and tried to steal the car,” investigators said in a release.

Read more: Hamilton teens charged after police cruiser hit in alleged Niagara Falls joy-ride

Story continues below advertisement

“The driver confronted the unknown male suspect at which time he was verbally threatened with an unseen gun.”

It’s alleged the driver with the help of a bystander was able to remove the male suspect from the car and ran off before police arrived.

The suspect would be later picked up in St. Catharines when he was spotted trying to board a bus headed to the GTA.

Detectives say the male suspect and the woman were determined to be a couple.

Each is facing an armed robbery charge, with the 34-year-old man receiving an additional charge for obstructing a peace officer.

The 45-year-old female suspect has additionally been charged with violating a probation order.

