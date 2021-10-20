Hamilton teens charged after police cruiser hit in alleged Niagara Falls joy-ride

Four teens from Hamilton were arrested and charged for an alleged joy-ride in Niagara Falls late Tuesday night after a stolen SUV smashed into a police cruiser.
Investigators say the vehicle was spotted by and then boxed in by police near Victoria Avenue near Morrison Street following a report about the missing Ford Explorer.
“The driver attempted to flee and rammed a cruiser,” Niagara Regional Police said in a release on Wednesday.
“In a further attempt to flee the driver also mounted a curb and knocked over a cement garbage can.”
Two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were arrested and charged.
All face a charge for the theft of the SUV while the 16-year-old is facing additional charges of dangerous driving and failing to comply with a probation order.
Detectives say there were no serious injuries and that damage to a pair of vehicles is estimated at around $5,000.
