Crime

Arrest made in convenience store robbery on William Street in Lindsay in early October: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 10:12 am
Police in Lindsay made an arrest in connection to a convenience store robbery on Oct. 9, 2021.
Police in Lindsay made an arrest in connection to a convenience store robbery on Oct. 9, 2021. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say an arrest has been made following a robbery at a convenience store earlier this month.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Oct. 9, a male suspect entered a store on William Street North and demanded cash from the clerk.

Police say a struggle broke out between the suspect and clerk until a customer entered the store and intervened. The suspect was briefly detained but managed to flee following another struggle, police said.

Read more: Police seek suspect following convenience store robbery in Lindsay

A suspect was identified.

On Wednesday, police say the suspect was located and arrested.

Colin Martin, 29, of Lindsay, was charged with robbery with violence.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 18.

Belleville men get 9 years for stabbing convenience store clerk
Belleville men get 9 years for stabbing convenience store clerk – Sep 29, 2021
