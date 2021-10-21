Arrest made in convenience store robbery on William Street in Lindsay in early October: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say an arrest has been made following a robbery at a convenience store earlier this month.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Oct. 9, a male suspect entered a store on William Street North and demanded cash from the clerk.

Police say a struggle broke out between the suspect and clerk until a customer entered the store and intervened. The suspect was briefly detained but managed to flee following another struggle, police said.

A suspect was identified.

On Wednesday, police say the suspect was located and arrested.

Colin Martin, 29, of Lindsay, was charged with robbery with violence.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 18.

