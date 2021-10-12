Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect following convenience store robbery in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 12:29 pm
Police in Lindsay have identified a suspect following a convenience store robbery. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay have identified a suspect following a convenience store robbery. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say they have identified a suspect following a reported convenience store robbery on Friday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a reported robbery at a convenience store on William Street North.

Police say a male suspect entered the store and demanded cash from the clerk.

Read more: Man charged with assault at Kent Street West business in Lindsay: police

A brief struggled ensued and was interrupted when a customer entered the store, police said.

The suspect attempted to flee but was detained briefly by the customer. However, after a struggle, the suspect fled. No injuries were reported.

“Police have identified the suspect with the assistance of video surveillance; the investigation is ongoing,” police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or at www.khcrimestoppers.com.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
