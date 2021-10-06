Menu

Crime

Man charged with assault at Kent Street West business in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 10:14 am
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following an alleged assault at a business on Tuesday morning.
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following an alleged assault at a business on Tuesday morning. Global News Peterborough file

A Woodbridge, Ont., man faces an assault charge following an incident in Lindsay on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported assault at a Kent St. West business.

Read more: Drivers sought as potential witnesses to late-night shooting in Lindsay, Ont.

Police say a man approached an individual on a bench and began yelling and struck the individual.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

Mahad Mohamed, 22, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 18.

