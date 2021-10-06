Man charged with assault at Kent Street West business in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Woodbridge, Ont., man faces an assault charge following an incident in Lindsay on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported assault at a Kent St. West business.

Police say a man approached an individual on a bench and began yelling and struck the individual.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

Mahad Mohamed, 22, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 18.

