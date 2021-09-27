Drivers sought as potential witnesses to late-night shooting in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., continue to investigate a shooting on Friday night and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Around 11:30 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area of William Street North. They said they later learned a man with a gunshot injury was at a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified as a victim in the shooting in Lindsay.

On Monday, police said the man has been released from hospital.

Police are looking to speak with potential witnesses driving in the area of William Street North and Bond Street on Friday evening. They are looking for the drivers of the following:

Story continues below advertisement

A pickup truck with a chrome front bumper that was driving northbound on William Street.

A sport utility vehicle that was turning left onto Bond Street from William Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with dashcam or residential video surveillance is asked to review their footage and report anything that may assist police by contacting Det. Const. Bell at 705-324-5252 ext. 539 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.