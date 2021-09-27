Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drivers sought as potential witnesses to late-night shooting in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police' Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police
Police say a gunshot wound victim was found at a Toronto hospital following a reported shooting in Lindsay on Friday night.

Police in Lindsay, Ont., continue to investigate a shooting on Friday night and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Around 11:30 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area of William Street North. They said they later learned a man with a gunshot injury was at a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified as a victim in the shooting in Lindsay.

On Monday, police said the man has been released from hospital.

Read more: Gunshot victim found at Toronto hospital following reported shooting in Lindsay, police say

Police are looking to speak with potential witnesses driving in the area of William Street North and Bond Street on Friday evening. They are looking for the drivers of the following:

Story continues below advertisement
  • A pickup truck with a chrome front bumper that was driving northbound on William Street.
  • A sport utility vehicle that was turning left onto Bond Street from William Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with dashcam or residential video surveillance is asked to review their footage and report anything that may assist police by contacting Det. Const. Bell at 705-324-5252 ext. 539 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: '1 taken to hospital following early morning shooting on Rubidge Street in Peterborough' 1 taken to hospital following early morning shooting on Rubidge Street in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagWilliam Street tagLindsay Ontario tagLindsay shooting tagWilliam Street North tagshooting in Lindsay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers