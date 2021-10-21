Hospitalizations continue to drop as Quebec sees 428 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 428 new infections and three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as hospital numbers remained on the downswing Thursday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 274. Health officials say 17 patients were admitted and 30 were discharged in the past day.

Of them, the number of patients in intensive care remained unchanged at 72.

The province administered 12,928 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine in the past 24-hour period. More than 13.1 million shots have been given over the course of the campaign.

Health officials say 32,289 tests were carried out Tuesday, the most recent day for which screening information is available.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s caseload has reached 421,357. The death toll attributed to COVID-19 stood at 11,458 as of Thursday.

The number of virus-related recoveries topped 405,000.