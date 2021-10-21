SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hospitalizations continue to drop as Quebec sees 428 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Small businesses preparing for less financial aid amid COVID-19 pandemic' Small businesses preparing for less financial aid amid COVID-19 pandemic
Several of the COVID-19 pandemic financial support programs for both businesses and individuals are scheduled to end this weekend unless the government steps in to delay the termination Tricia Mason has more on how this will affect business owners and residents.

Quebec reported 428 new infections and three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as hospital numbers remained on the downswing Thursday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 274. Health officials say 17 patients were admitted and 30 were discharged in the past day.

Of them, the number of patients in intensive care remained unchanged at 72.

Read more: Quebec plans to end pandemic state of emergency in 2022, but some measures could remain longer

The province administered 12,928 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine in the past 24-hour period. More than 13.1 million shots have been given over the course of the campaign.

Health officials say 32,289 tests were carried out Tuesday, the most recent day for which screening information is available.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s caseload has reached 421,357. The death toll attributed to COVID-19 stood at 11,458 as of Thursday.

The number of virus-related recoveries topped 405,000.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec COVID update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers