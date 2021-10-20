Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.B. reporting 5 deaths, rapid outbreak management team at 23 sites

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Latest COVID-19 headlines and how booster shots could become a reality' Latest COVID-19 headlines and how booster shots could become a reality
Infectious diseases expert Dr. Issac Bogoch makes sense of the latest COVID-19 headlines.

New Brunswick is reporting five deaths on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total number of COVID-19 -related deaths to 99.

The deaths involve a person 90 and over in Zone 1 (Moncton region). a person in their 80s in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) and three people in their 60s — one in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and two in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the province is on the decline. Public Health is reporting 69 new cases and 77 recoveries, bringing the active case count to 761.

Read more: Two units of Moncton hospital basically under lockdown from COVID-19 outbreak

Of the new cases, 35 are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 30 are fully vaccinated.

The province points out that the majority of cases in the ICU involve unvaccinated patients. There are 16 people in an intensive care unit — 14 of whom are unvaccinated.

Of the 55 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 27 are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 24 are fully vaccinated.

The province notes that two people aged 19 and under are now in hospital.

The most recent data shows 82.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 91.8 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Beginning next week, health-care personnel and residents of First Nations communities in the province will be ale to receive a mRNA COVID_19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose.

Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team

The Provincial Rapid Management Team, which is led by Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick, is now activated at 23 locations.

The team provides “various levels of assistance depending on the requirements of each location.”

Read more: N.B. nursing homes facing deadly fourth wave of COVID-19 - association

An outbreak has been declared at 11 of those 23 sites, which includes nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and rooming houses.

The outbreaks are located at:

  • Drew Nursing Home in Sackville (Zone 1)
  • Woodstone Residence in Moncton (Zone 1)
  • House of Nazareth in Moncton (Zone 1)
  • Résidence du Marais in Dieppe (Zone 1)
  • Manoir Saint-Jean Baptiste in Bouctouche (Zone 1)
  • The Crossing in Saint John (Zone 2)
  • Maison du Bonheur in Edmundston (Zone 4)
  • Foyer la Renaissance in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska (Zone 4)
  • Agence Résidentielle Restigouche in Campbellton (Zone 5)
  • Dalhousie Nursing Home (Villa Renaissance) in Dalhousie (Zone 5)
  • Losier Hall in Miramichi (Zone 7)

The other 12 activation sites are:

  • Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac (Zone 1)
  • Jordan Life Care Centre in Salisbury (Zone 1)
  • B&B Balanced Wellness Centre in Moncton (Zone 1)
  • T.J. Maillet Residences in Cocagne (Zone 1)
  • Community Residential Living Board in Woodstock (Zone 3)
  • Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre in Saint-Hilaire (Zone 4)
  • Villa Cayouette in Saint-Quentin (Zone 4)
  • Au petit domaine de L’Assomption in Saint-Quentin (Zone 4)
  • Foyer Ste-Élizabeth in Baker Brook (Zone 4)
  • Foyer Notre-Dame de Saint-Léonard in Saint-Léonard (Zone 4)
  • Résidence 4 Saisons in Balmoral (Zone 5)
  • Royal Residence in Bathurst (Zone 6)
Click to play video: 'Advocates calling for transparency regarding COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities' Advocates calling for transparency regarding COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities
Advocates calling for transparency regarding COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities
