The NHL is back and Peterborough is well represented

From Bob Gainey to Steve Larmer to Mike Fisher, just to name a few, Peterborough’s hockey history runs deep.

There’s certainly no shortage of players with ties to the Electric City to watch each National Hockey League season and this year is no exception.

Four players from Peterborough are currently on NHL rosters (bonus points if you can name them before scrolling). That’s not including a number of Peterborough Petes alumni who have graduated to the big leagues, including Zach Bogosian, Eric Staal and Nick Ritchie.

Below are just a few players with Peterborough roots to follow this upcoming season.

Mason McTavish

There weren’t a lot of scouts who had McTavish going as high as third overall in the 2021 NHL draft, but anyone who saw the then OHL rookie play at the Peterborough Memorial Centre wasn’t shocked to hear his name called so early.

The Petes would have loved to have the 18-year-old back. The maroon and white (and their fans) were robbed of the six-foot-two centreman’s talents by only getting him for the 57-game shortened and eventually cancelled 2019-20 season.

And it doesn’t appear McTavish will be returning to the Ontario Hockey League any time soon.

The Swiss-born forward wasted no time showing why he was taken third overall in the 2021 NHL draft. In his debut, McTavish became the youngest Ducks player to score a goal in franchise history.

But his perfect start has hit a bit of a road bump.

McTavish left Monday night’s contest against the Calgary Flames with a lower-body injury. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined.

If healthy, he’s a lock to play for Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF world junior championship.

Mason McTavish was taken third overall by the Anaheim Duck in the 2021 NHL draft. (Twitter/Anaheim Ducks).

Nick Robertson

McTavish’s former teammate and one of the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ top prospects can’t catch a break.

In just his second game of the season with the Toronto Marlies, the Leafs’ American Hockey League affiliate, Robertson suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right fibula after taking an awkward hit. He’s expected to miss at least 10 weeks but does not need surgery.

It was a similar story last season. Robertson injured his knee in his NHL regular-season debut, landing him on long-term injured reserve.

It’s never been an issue of if Robertson will be a permanent member of the Leafs, but rather when. This injury could push back the timeline.

Mitchell Stephens

The two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning is donning new colours this season.

Stephens was traded in July by the Lightning to the Detroit Red Wings for a sixth-round pick in 2022.

And while going from a Stanley Cup contender to a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in the last five seasons sounds like a bummer, it could be a good move for the 24-year-old.

Stephens appeared in just seven regular-season games with the Lightning last season and did not make a post-season appearance. It was difficult to carve out a spot on a club with so much depth and names like Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point in the mix.

But the Peterborough native has appeared in all three regular-season games with the Red Wings so far. He’s centreing the fourth line and getting time on the second penalty-kill unit.

Expectations still aren’t high for Motor City, but the team has gotten off to a 2-0-1 start. Their only loss? A 7-6 overtime heartbreaker against Stephens’ former team in their season opener.

It’s early, but it appears Stephens and the Red Wings shouldn’t be taken lightly.

View image in full screen Tampa Bay Lightning centre Mitchell Stephens celebrates a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). AP file photo

Corey Perry

The Lightning may have lost one Peterborough native, but they’ve gained another in Corey Perry.

Perry signed a two-year, $2-million contract with the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions as a free agent.

The 36-year-old showed he still has plenty left to give during his stint with the Montreal Canadians last season. The six-foot-three forward helped the team to an unexpected Stanley Cup final, scoring four times during the surprising run.

The former Hart Trophy winner would be an asset to any team.

Vince Dunn

Dunn is from Lindsay, about 40 minutes west of Peterborough, but we’ll still include him on this list.

The 24-year-old defenceman was taken by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL expansion draft from the St. Louis Blues, where he won a Cup in 2019.

So far, he’s tallied two assists through three games and is averaging over 15 minutes of ice time. He’s also getting time on the power play.

He’ll be a fixture on the Kraken’s blue line this year.

View image in full screen The St. Louis Blues’ Vince Dunn carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Fast Facts

Former 10th-overall pick Owen Tippett is poised to have a standout sophomore season with the Florida Panthers. The 22-year-old from Peterborough has earned a top-six spot, playing on the second line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Bennett.

Former world juniors hero Barrett Hayton is starting the season with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, the Arizona Coyotes affiliate. The 21-year-old has played 34 games with the ‘Yotes through the last two seasons and will surely be looking to make his way back to the top club.

If he does, he’ll be reunited with fellow Peterborough native Cory Stillman, who is behind the bench as an assistant coach with the Coyotes for a second season.

Hockey is a family affair for the Stillmans.

Cory’s son, Riley, was traded from the Florida Panthers to the Chicago Blackhawks last season. The 23-year-old defenceman has appeared in the Blackhawks’ first four games.

Younger brother Chase was taken 29th overall by the New Jersey Devils in this year’s draft. The forward is back with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves this season.