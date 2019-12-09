Menu

Peterborough Petes forward Nick Robertson looks to crack USA World Junior roster

By Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 5:52 pm
Nick Robertson gears up for USA World Junior camp. .
Nick Robertson gears up for USA World Junior camp. . courtesy: Toronto Maple Leafs

One week after Canada announced its selection camp roster for the IIHF World Junior Championship, USA hockey released its preliminary national junior team roster.

Petes forward Nick Robertson has made the cut.

The California native is one of 28 players taking part in USA Hockey’s selection camp in Plymouth, Mich. on Dec. 16 and 17.

For Robertson, it’s a dream come true.

"Anytime you get to put the USA logo on your chest it's always an honour," he said.

“You play with pride and a lot of skill.”

Robertson returns to Petes lineup and helps the east defeat the west

The 18-year-old just returned from injury on Thursday. He has missed 10 games with the Petes, having suffered a broken finger.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite being missing in action, Robertson has recorded 21 goals in 20 games so far in the OHL season.

And it comes as no surprise to Petes associate coach Andrew Verner that the United States would want the feisty forward.

“He’s mature, he’s focused,” Verner said. “He drives our team energy-wise, for sure.”

Team USA will take 23 players to the 2020 Christmas classic, and Robertson would like nothing more than to be among them.

“Hopefully I make the team,” he said.

“I’m pretty confident in the great group of guys going into camp that we will have a good run.”

USA is expected to finalize its roster Dec. 24.

The last Pete to represent the U.S. at the World Junior Championship was Austin Watson in 2012.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
