Health

Quebec records 458 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths as hospitalizations fall

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'What the U.S. border reopening means for Quebecers' What the U.S. border reopening means for Quebecers
For more than a year and a half, many Canadians were shut out of the United States with the land border closed to non-essential travelers. But now the U.S. government has finally announced it is reopening on Nov. 8 for fully vaccinated travelers. Global’s Gloria Henriquez takes a look at what that means for Quebecers.

Quebec registered 458 new cases and the deaths of two additional people attributed to the COVID-19 health crisis Wednesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations declined by 10 to 287. Health officials say 12 patients were admitted while 22 were discharged in the last 24-hour period.

This includes 72 people in intensive care units, a drop of three compared with the previous day.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec to lift state of emergency when kids are vaccinated, Legault says

The province doled out 9,189 doses of the novel coronavirus in last day. Over the course of the vaccination campaign, more than 13.1 million shots have been administered.

When it comes to screening, 30,818 tests were given Monday across Quebec.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 420,929 cases and 11,455 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries from the virus stood at 404,640 in the latest update.

