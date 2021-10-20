Quebec records 458 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths as hospitalizations fall

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec registered 458 new cases and the deaths of two additional people attributed to the COVID-19 health crisis Wednesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations declined by 10 to 287. Health officials say 12 patients were admitted while 22 were discharged in the last 24-hour period.

This includes 72 people in intensive care units, a drop of three compared with the previous day.

The province doled out 9,189 doses of the novel coronavirus in last day. Over the course of the vaccination campaign, more than 13.1 million shots have been administered.

When it comes to screening, 30,818 tests were given Monday across Quebec.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 420,929 cases and 11,455 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries from the virus stood at 404,640 in the latest update.