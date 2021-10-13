Quebec delays COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline for health workers

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has pushed back the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers in the health-care network to Nov. 15.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the 30-day delay Wednesday as the initial deadline for mandatory vaccination loomed, with thousands of employees facing suspension without pay.

Citing the pressure on the health network amid the weight of the pandemic, Dubé said it would be irresponsible to remove more workers right now.

“It is essential to us to protect our network and our patients,” he said, describing it is a “difficult decision” to postpone the mandate.

Dubé told reporters that starting next Monday, all unvaccinated health-care workers in the public sector will be tested for at least three times a week.

Story continues below advertisement

The government had previously stood firm on the Oct. 15 deadline for health workers in both the private and public sector to be fully immunized against COVID-19.

As recently as Tuesday, the health minister maintained he wasn’t going to budge on the date, saying there was a contingency plan in the works to reduce the impact of suspensions, which involved a “reorganization” of services.

In Quebec, professional orders representing nurses and pharmacists announced earlier this week they would suspend the licences of unvaccinated members. On Tuesday, the orders that regulate licensed practical nurses and respiratory therapists also said members who are not fully vaccinated by Friday would not be able to work.

—with files from The Canadian Press