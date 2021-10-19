Menu

Crime

Kingston Police charge two men for vandalizing transit bus

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 5:32 pm
Security footage shows a man writing on a city of Kingston transit bus. View image in full screen
Security footage shows a man writing on a city of Kingston transit bus. Supplied photo

Kingston Police have charged two Pembroke, Ont. men with one count each of mischief after they say ‘profane graffiti’ was written on the side of a city transit bus.

On Monday, police released security footage from the vandalized transit bus. By Tuesday, police say they were identified.

Read more: More than 100 partiers ticketed over homecoming weekend: City of Kingston bylaw

“At this time police believe they have no affiliation to any Kingston post-secondary institutions,” a Kingston Police news release said.

The pair has been charged with mischief not exceeding $5,000 and will be summoned to court with a future court date.

Click to play video: 'Kingston police investigating Sydenham Road homicide' Kingston police investigating Sydenham Road homicide
Kingston police investigating Sydenham Road homicide

 

