Kingston Police charge two men for vandalizing transit bus

Kingston Police have charged two Pembroke, Ont. men with one count each of mischief after they say ‘profane graffiti’ was written on the side of a city transit bus.

On Monday, police released security footage from the vandalized transit bus. By Tuesday, police say they were identified.

“At this time police believe they have no affiliation to any Kingston post-secondary institutions,” a Kingston Police news release said.

The pair has been charged with mischief not exceeding $5,000 and will be summoned to court with a future court date.

