St. Norbert woman arrested in connection with Pembina Highway bank robbery

A St. Norbert woman is in custody facing charges of robbery and uttering threats after a Pembina Highway bank heist.
The suspect, 49, was arrested shortly after a teller at the financial institution was ordered to hand over an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect took off but was arrested soon after at a St. Norbert home, where the money was recovered.
No one was physically hurt in the incident.
