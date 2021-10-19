Menu

Crime

St. Norbert woman arrested in connection with Pembina Highway bank robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 3:46 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A St. Norbert woman is in custody facing charges of robbery and uttering threats after a Pembina Highway bank heist.

The suspect, 49, was arrested shortly after a teller at the financial institution was ordered to hand over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect took off but was arrested soon after at a St. Norbert home, where the money was recovered.

No one was physically hurt in the incident.

