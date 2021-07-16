Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops bust suspect in afternoon Bridgwater bank heist

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 4:50 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after an armed robbery at a Bridgwater-area bank in broad daylight Thursday afternoon.

Police said the masked suspect entered the bank with what looked like an assault rifle, pointed it at an employee and demanded money. The employee, who wasn’t physically hurt in the incident, handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP looking for bank robber dressed like ‘Walter White’

The man then fled in a vehicle, police said, before he was tracked to a home in the 100 block of Bairdmore Boulevard.

The Major Crimes Unit arrested the man, and seized a vehicle along with cash and an imitation firearm.

The suspect, 24, is in custody facing charges of armed robbery using a firearm, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, possessing a weapon, and disguise with intent.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
