City of Regina releases results from pre-budget 2022 survey

Regina’s 2022 budget is set to be released in late November, but residents had the opportunity to share what areas are of priority to them in the municipal budget this past summer.

Results are in from the pre-budget 2022 consultation, which was held from July 14 to Aug. 6 with more than 1,300 Regina citizens taking part in the survey.

Road construction and repair was once again at the top of the priority ranking list with 73 per cent of respondents placing it within their top three spending priorities.

In second was public safety, crime and policing, which saw 67 per cent of those surveyed say it was in their top three.

Story continues below advertisement

Recreation and culture facilities was ranked third at 48 per cent, replacing snow clearing which held the third spot overall in last year’s public budget consultation.

The city said 57 per cent of respondents indicated that maintaining or increasing capital spending remains a top consideration when city council makes decisions. Some 55 per cent feel reducing residential property taxes is another priority for council to consider.

When it comes to new and emerging priorities, the city shared that 54 per cent of surveyors ranked investments in community-based safety and wellness initiatives within their top three. Another 46 per cent prioritized economic development incentives, followed by investments to address homelessness at 45 per cent.

“We value the feedback we have received from Regina residents as we build out the city’s budget,” said Barry Lacey, who serves as Regina’s executive director of financial strategy and sustainability.

“Understanding what is most important to residents is integral to budget planning as we make decisions about how to maintain or improve services affordably and invest in resident and council priorities.”

An update for the 2022 city budget will be presented to executive committee at Wednesday’s meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

Once the budget is released, council is expected to review it on Dec. 15.

The city will then shift to a multi-year budgeting system for 2023-2024, which officials say will “make it easier to determine more long-term budget impacts and will reduce administrative expenses related to annual budget preparation.”