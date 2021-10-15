Sask. Provincial Capital Commission to begin Wascana Centre master plan review

Send this page to someone via email

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) will soon begin public engagement for the next iteration of Wascana Centre’s master plan.

The plan is reviewed every seven years and was last renewed in 2016. The next review will happen in 2030.

“We are responsible for operating and preserving the public assets that are Wascana Centre and Government House, and we aim to do so as stewards of the environment, servants of the people of Saskatchewan, and champions of our collective history,” said Ryan Whippler, PCC’s acting chief executive.

Don McMorris, the minister responsible for the PCC, said the master plan provides the framework for all aspects of Wascana Centre, and public engagement plays an important role in the review process.

“The public engagement process will ensure the future of the centre reflects the evolving needs of our residents,” McMorris said in a press release.

Public engagement is scheduled to begin in 2022 and finish in 2023.

“These engagement opportunities will help inform the formal review of the Master Plan, and will include topics such as the Centre’s five pillars (recreation, culture, environment, education and government), park and facility usage, as well as religious and ceremonial land use within the park,” the press release said.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters called Wascana Centre “an incredible asset” to the city.

“We are proud to hold a seat on the PCC Board of Directors and look forward to supporting this engagement. We are all committed to a Wascana Centre that meets the needs of residents today, and for generations to come,” Masters said.

Jeff Keshen, University of Regina president and vice-chancellor, said the university takes its role on the PCC board seriously.

“This public engagement will be crucial in developing a Master Plan that ensures everyone can continue to enjoy and take great pride in what my family and I have quickly learned is one of the many wonderful aspects of the city we now call home,” Keshen said.

Residents can find engagement dates on wascana.ca and on Wascana Centre social media pages.

The PCC quarterly newsletter will also have this information. Residents can sign up for the newsletter on the Wascana Centre or Government House websites.

The current master plan, as well as past plans, can be viewed on Wascana Centre’s master plan website.