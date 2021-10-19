Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Premier Doug Ford declines to apologize for comments about immigrants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Ford talks Ontario worker shortage, says only ‘hard-working’ new Canadians welcome' Ford talks Ontario worker shortage, says only ‘hard-working’ new Canadians welcome
WATCH ABOVE: Ford talks Ontario worker shortage, says only 'hard-working' new Canadians welcome.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is declining to apologize for comments he made about immigrants.

After an unrelated announcement Monday in Windsor, Ont., Ford launched into a familiar line about Ontario’s biggest problem being a shortage of workers, particularly in the trades and construction.

He said people who want to come and work their “tail off” like every other new Canadian has done should come to Ontario, but people who want to “collect the dole and sit around” should go somewhere else.

Read more: Ontario opposition leaders call on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for remark about immigrants

In question period at the legislature today, New Democrat Doly Begum said the comments are offensive to families like hers, who came to Ontario for a better future, and called for an apology.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford says he is pro-immigration, no matter where people come from, and that his support base is made up of people from around the world — but he did not apologize.

The Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants says Ford should not be promoting xenophobic tropes about immigrants.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford tagImmigration tagOntario government tagPremier Doug Ford tagImmigrants tagontario workers tagDoug Ford comments immigrants tagimmigration comments tagontario labour shortage tagontario worker shortage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers