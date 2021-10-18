Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Ontario opposition leaders call on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for remark about immigrants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2021 7:22 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford on Monday defended the decision by the province to keep the paper version of the COVID-19 proof of vaccination certificate, saying there are still some people who do not use phones or those who may not be as "savvy" with technology.

TECUMSEH, Ont. — Ontario’s opposition leaders are criticizing Premier Doug Ford for a comment he made about immigrants.

Ford was in Tecumseh, near Windsor, on Monday to announce funding for the planning of a new hospital in the region.

After the announcement, Ford launched into a familiar line about Ontario’s biggest problem being a shortage of workers, particularly in the trades and construction.

He said people who want to come and work their “tail off” like every other new Canadian has done should come to Ontario, but people who want to “collect the dole and sit around” should go somewhere else.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says in a tweet that Ford should apologize and says his comments “traffic in demeaning stereotypes.”

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca also called on the premier to apologize, saying the comments were divisive and disappointing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
