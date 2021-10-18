Ontario opposition leaders call on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for remark about immigrants

Send this page to someone via email

TECUMSEH, Ont. — Ontario’s opposition leaders are criticizing Premier Doug Ford for a comment he made about immigrants.

Ford was in Tecumseh, near Windsor, on Monday to announce funding for the planning of a new hospital in the region.

After the announcement, Ford launched into a familiar line about Ontario’s biggest problem being a shortage of workers, particularly in the trades and construction.

He said people who want to come and work their “tail off” like every other new Canadian has done should come to Ontario, but people who want to “collect the dole and sit around” should go somewhere else.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says in a tweet that Ford should apologize and says his comments “traffic in demeaning stereotypes.”

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca also called on the premier to apologize, saying the comments were divisive and disappointing.