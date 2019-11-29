Menu

Bill 21

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 6:16 am
Quebec Premier François Legault, left, meets with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at Queens Park, in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. .
Quebec Premier François Legault, left, meets with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at Queens Park, in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. . Chris Young/The Canadian Press

MONTREAL – Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be meeting with his Quebec counterpart tonight, days before all provincial leaders get together in Toronto.

Ford says he will discuss areas of agreement with Francois Legault when the two meet for dinner in Montreal.

That means they won’t discuss Bill 21 – Quebec’s secularism law that bans public employees from wearing religious symbols on the job.

READ MORE: Quebec’s Bill 21 leads to ‘irreparable harm,’ civil liberties groups tell Court of Appeal

Ford’s Progressive Conservative government supported an NDP motion in the legislature this week condemning the controversial law.

A spokeswoman for Ford says the premier plans to raise issues of national unity, health care, infrastructure and economic development.

Ford joked that energy will likely come up as well, since Legault is always trying to sell some to Ontario.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
